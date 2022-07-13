'The Colours of Persia' exhibition between July 18 and 22, at ARCUB

The "Colours of Persia" exhibition, an event that marks 120 years of diplomatic relations between Iran and Romania, will be organized between July 18 and 22 at the ARCUB headquarters in the Capital City Bucharest.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES by the organizers, the public is invited to a foray into Iranian culture through a series of exhibitions and workshops by leading Iranian artists.

Held in three exhibition spaces on the ground floor of the Gabroveni Inn, "Colours of Persia" exhibits the works of 13 of Isfahan's greatest artists, from wood carvings to engravings, embroidery and jewelry.

The artists of the "Colours of Persia" project are Mohsen Seyed Fattahi, Mojtaba Ayoubi Marbini, Nasrin Kardani Esfahani, Hamed Karimi, Aliakbar Taebi, Mohammadreza Talebi, Behzad Fallahi Sichani, Mohsen Davari Dolatabadi, Vahid Sabaghi, Milad Yazdkhasti, Mohammadebrahim Golriz Khatami, Zahra Abasaltian Naeeni and Amirkamyar Kazemi Darafshani.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to participate in workshops held by artists from Isfahan. The project includes workshops and live demonstrations of ancient Persian techniques for making miniature paintings, sanding and inlaying wood, processing precious stones, embroidery or engraving, mainly used in the Isfahan area.

"Every nation owes a debt of gratitude to the modest keepers of its culture and art for its sustainability, longevity and the existence of its crafts. They are artists who, both consciously and accidentally, have made an effort to preserve the historical traditions of their ethnic group. Being one of the world capitals of handicrafts, Iran prides itself on the rich background, variety, complexity and abundant production of its handicrafts. Persian artifacts show the Iranian's fascination with geometric patterns, imaginative patterns and motifs from nature," Iranian Ambassador to Bucharest, Seyed Hossein Sadat Meidani, was quoted as saying in the abovementioned press release.

The exhibition can be visited between July 18-22, daily, between 11.00 am and 9.00 pm, at the ARCUB Gabroveni venue in the Cafenea, Librarie and Arcelor halls. The entry is free.

The event is organized by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Romania in partnership with the Capital City Hall through ARCUB, under the auspices of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Romania, with the support of the Prefecture of Isfahan. AGERPRES