The Environment Ministry launches CalitateAer mobile app

CalitateAer (AirQuality) is the new monitoring application financed from the Environmental Fund, based on the centralized data of all 162 monitoring stations located at the national level, the Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forests, Barna Tanczos, announced during a press conference on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

"The locations were established mainly around Bucharest, Bucharest and Ilfov, depending on the hotspots, where in the past there were many problems with air quality. The application is called CalitateAer, it can be downloaded from the App Store and from Google Play and it can be installed on the phone, without any problem. Through this application the 162 stations in the country could be monitored," Tanczos said.

The minister specified that the monitoring stations are functional all the time, but at this moment they are in a revision and maintenance period.

"The air quality is defined by Good, Extremely Bad and Bad. There you will be able to see which are the frames, on green or on red, where the problems are serious and where the air quality is impacted by pollution in the city area and in the neighboring areas," the official mentioned.

He added that, in Lot 2 of the contract, four test vans equipped with the necessary equipment for air quality monitoring and analysis were purchased.

Currently, in Romania, air quality is monitored with 162 measuring stations, which are part of the National Air Quality Monitoring Network (RNMCA) and provides, in real time, information on this topic to the European Commission.

The Ministry of the Environment has started the process of expanding RNMCA with 60 new measuring stations, both in Bucharest and in 30 cities in the country.