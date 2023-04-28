The Land of Bucovina Monasteries grabs the Grand Prize of Destinations of the Year contest

"The Land of Bucovina Monasteries" won the Grand Prize of this year's edition of the "Destination of the Year" competition, the largest tourism promotion project in Romania.

In a gala organized on Thursday evening at the Palace of Culture in northeastern Iasi, prizes were awarded in nine categories of the "Destination of the Year" competition, the Grand Prize being won by "The Land of the Monasteries of Bucovina".During the festival, Brasov was ranked first in the category "Cities that inspire", the second place was occupied by the municipality of Iasi, and Oradea ranked third, Agerpres informs.In the "Gastronomic Experiences" category, the first prize went to Valea Verde Retreat, the second place was taken by Casa Terra from Calarasi, the third place - by the local gastronomic point Bilbor.The "Boutique" category was won by Pleiada Boutique Hotel, from Iasi, followed by Archia Mansion from Deva, while Atra Doftana and Casa de sub munte took third place.In the "Resorts" category, first place was occupied by Green Village Resort, from Sfantu Gheorghe - delta, second place was taken by Hotel Teleferic from Poiana Brasov, and third place was occupied by Dana Resort from Venus resort.The winners of the "Amusement and adventure parks" category were: 1st place Dino Park from Rasnov, 2nd place went to Zaga-Zaga from Vrancea, and 3rd place to Brizo Sports Base.The "Cultural-Educational Attractions" category was won by the Palace of Culture of Iasi, in second place were Corvinilor Castle and Bran Castle, and in third place - Cetatea de Scaun a Sucevei and Cetatea Oradea.In the category "Tourist resorts", the first place was occupied by the Mamaia resort, second place was Calimanesti, and third place - Ocnele Mari. The Special Mention was awarded to those from Valea Buzaului.The "Natural Treasures" category was won by Hategului Land, Dornelor Land came second, and Zimbrului Land, Neamt county, took the third place.In the "Lands with history and tradition" category, the first place was occupied by the Bucovina Monasteries, second came Fagarasului Land, and third place was filled by the Botosani Saints' Land.The "Destination of the Year" competition is at its third edition, takes place at the national level and aims to promote Romanian tourist destinations.