The manuscript "The Twilight of Thinking" by Emil Cioran was awarded at the Artmark auction on Thursday evening at the price of 19,000 euros.

According to the auction house, the manuscript notebook - a collector's item - had a starting price of 3,000 euros and was the best awarded lot of the session. "The Twilight of Thinking" is the last book published in Romania by Emil Cioran, in 1940.

Autographed photographs of some personalities, a special selection of manuscripts and rare books bearing the signature of famous Romanian writers, business cards or historical postcards with the image and signature of some historical personalities such as Alexandru Ioan Cuza, King Carol II, Queen Mary, Victor Babes or Nicolae Tonitza.Among the lots awarded were: the picto-poem "Le Facteur" by Victor Brauner, sent by him to the poet Ernest Benoit Spirt, for 4,000 euros; a collage with the handwritten signature of Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza, circa 1860, at 3,000 euros; the volume "Noaptea de Sanziene" [The Forbidden Forest, in English - editor's note] by Mircea Eliade, 1955, with the author's dedication to engineer Nicolae Malaxa, at 2,750 euros; a photograph of King Carol II, with a silver frame decorated with the king's effigy and the royal crown, with a holographic signature, for 1,000 euros.Also, a postcard showing George Enescu was also awarded, dated around 1900, with the composer's handwritten signature, at 900 euros; a picture of the current leader of men's tennis, Novak Djokovic, with a signature and certificate of authenticity, at 300 euros; a jumpsuit worn in a race by Brazilian Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa, at 500 euros; two pictures of the great tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, with handwritten signatures and certificates of authenticity, at 150 euros.