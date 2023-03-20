The most suitable assets to save your money are listed shares and bonds

Money must be saved in an efficient way, to be placed in the most suitable assets, such as listed shares and bonds, the general director of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), Adrian Tanase, said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, Romanians do not invest in the stock market. They have a certain absolutely erroneous perception about the capital market and the Bucharest Stock Exchange, that it is a place of speculation, only speculation. It is as well a place of speculation, of course, but it is not only of speculation," said Adrian Tanase, at the official opening of the trading session, on the occasion of the start of Global Money Week, addressed to students who want to learn more about investments and financial management.

He emphasized that Romanians consider the stock market a place where they can lose all their money, but this happens "if you don't know how to manage investments on the capital market".

"The capital market is not only for those with a financial background. The capital market is accessible to any person, regardless of their background. It is accessible to architects, engineers, painters too (...) At school you learn to earn money, get a certain profession. We want to teach you to keep it, to manage it in an efficient way. It's not only important to make money, it's also important to know how to keep it, to know how to manage it in such a way so that, at the moment when you will no longer be able to make money - you will have to continue your life at the same standards that you had at the moment when you were competitive," said the general director of the BVB.