The turnover in wholesale trade, up 5.5pct in first 11 months of 2019

The turnover in the wholesale trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased in the first 11 months of 2019, in nominal terms, compared to the same period of the previous year, by 5.5pct as gross series, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday.

The result was due to the increase in the turnover of the wholesale trade of consumer goods, other than foodstuffs (+ 11.4pct), the non-specialized wholesale trade (+ 10.6pct), the wholesale trade of the IT and telecommunications equipment ( + 9.8pct), wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+ 9.6pct), wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 5.9pct), specialized wholesale of other products (+ 3.2pct) and wholesale trade of raw agricultural products and live animals (+ 0.5pct). The turnover in the intermediation activities in the wholesale trade decreased by 12.4pct.Turnover from wholesale trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, between January 1, 2019 - November 30, 2019, compared to the similar period of 2018, in nominal terms, increased overall, by 6.2pct.