The unemployment rate in Romania, down to 5,3% in August 2020

The unemployment rate in Romania decreased to 5.3% in August 2020, being 0.1 percentage points lower than the one registered in the previous month, informs on Thursday the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, the unemployment rate for men is 1.4 percentage points higher than for women."Against the background of the gradual resumption of activities, through the phased relaxation of the restrictions imposed on the population for preventive purposes, in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of unemployed (aged 15-74) estimated for August 2020 was reduced to 479,000 people, compared to 484,000 people in the previous month, although it remains well above the value recorded in the same month of the previous year (347,000 people)," states INS.By gender, the unemployment rate for men exceeded by 1.4 percentage points that of women (the respective values being 5.9% in the case of males and 4.5% in the case of females).For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate was estimated at 4.2% for August 2020 (4.6% for men and 3.6% for women). The number of unemployed aged 25-74 represents 73.6% of the total number of unemployed estimated for August 2020.