Theatres, cinemas, restaurants, cafes, games halls, reopen in Bucharest at 30 pct of capacity

Theatres, cinemas, restaurants, bars, cafes and gambling halls in Bucharest can be reopened at 30 pct of capacity from Monday, following a decision adopted on Friday by the Bucharest City Committee for Emergency Situations.

Thus, the said committee has ordered the resumption of activity in closed spaces, at a maximum capacity of 30 pct in the field of HORECA, as well as in the cultural, entertainment and recreational field from 25 January 2021, 0:00 o'clock, provided that the incidence rate is maintained below 3/1,000 inhabitants.

Bucharest remains for the fifth day in the yellow zone in terms of the 14-day cumulative infection rate with the novel coronavirus, after Sunday registered 2.37 cases per thousand inhabitants, according to data announced by the Group for Strategic Communication (GCS).

On Friday, the prefect of the capital, Traian Berbeceanu, said that the decision of the Bucharest City Committee for Emergency Situations took into account the decrease in the rate of infection with the novel coronavirus recorded in recent days. He pointed out that he had asked law enforcement to step up controls to ensure that the rules in force were complied with and urged the people to continue to be cautious.