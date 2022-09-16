 
     
'There will never be another Roger', says Halep after announcement of Federer's retirement

WTA
Simona Halep

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, the current World No. 9 posted a short message on her Facebook account after the announcement of Swiss Roger Federer's retirement from competitive tennis.

"There will never be another Roger and I am grateful to have had the chance to play in the same era as him," Halep wrote, along with a photo of herself on court with the Swiss, Agerpres informs.

As is known, Simona Halep, the year-end No. 1 in 2017 and 2018, also announced on Thursday on Instagram that she will miss the rest of the season after undergoing nose surgery.

