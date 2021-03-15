 
     
Third anti-COVID vaccination stage kicks off today

Inquam Photos / George Calin
vaccinare 3

The third anti-COVID vaccination stage addressed to the general population is set to kick off Monday, according to AGERPRES.

More than 1.5 million beneficiaries are registered on the electronic platform, approximately 500,000 of whom belong to the general population, Prime Minister Florin Citu informed on Sunday.

"The third anti-COVID vaccination stage starts tomorrow. It's very simple. If you want to get vaccinated, you need to register on the waiting lists. More than 1.5 million beneficiaries are registered on the electronic platform, approximately 500,000 of whom belong to the general population. Scheduling is done online or via call centre! Then you will receive the notification with the available spot at the centre of your own choice," said the PM.

According to him, vaccination is not mandatory, but "it's the only option to return to normality as soon as possible."

