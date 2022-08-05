Thirty-five migrants found hiding in three lorries

The Arad Border Police have caught 35 migrants from Pakistan, India and Afghanistan who tried, in the last 24 hours, to leave Romania illegally hidden in three cargo shipping lorries.

In two lorries checked at the Nadlac II checkpoint, driven by a Ukrainian and a Greek citizen, 28 of the migrants were found. According to the cargo manifest, the drivers were shipping non-alcoholic beverages and personal care products to France and Poland.

"Based on a risk analysis, the border police carried out a detailed check of the two vehicles. Thus, 28 foreign citizens were discovered hidden in the cargo compartments of the vehicles. The border police established that the persons found hidden are citizens of Pakistan, India and Afghanistan, between the ages of 18 and 46," the Arad Border Police informed on Friday, Agerpres.

At the Varsand border checkpoint, while a truck driven by a citizen of Belarus shipping metal bars to Russia was being checked, seven migrants from Afghanistan and India, asylum seekers in Romania, were found hidden in the trailer.