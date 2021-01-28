 
     
Thirty new projects to receive funding for investment in irrigation infrastructure

As many as 30 new projects will receive European funds for investment in irrigation infrastructure worth 30 million euros in all, with the eligible beneficiaries being Romanian Irrigation Water Users' Organizations (OUAI), the Rural Investment Funding Agency (AFIR) announced on Thursday.

A new report for the selection of the remaining projects is said to be at an advanced procedural phase.

Since the release of the National Rural Development Plan 2020 (PNDR 2020), 632 compliant funding applications have been submitted for upgrading and adjustment of Romania's irrigation infrastructure for over 624 million euros. Following the evaluation and selection of funding applications submitted to AFIR, 462 contracts worth 398.6 million euros have been concluded, and AFIR has already paid the beneficiaries of irrigation system rehabilitation projects worth over 222 million euros.

