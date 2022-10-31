Thirty percent of local public sports spending to go to children programmes

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Monday a law that provides for the allocation of at least 30% of the local public sports spending to support programmes designed for children and juniors.
The law supplements Article 18 (1) of Law 69/2000, so that at least 30% of the local public sports spending may be directed toward supporting sports activities and promoting a healthy lifestyle for children and juniors.
"At least 30% of the amounts allocated from the local budget for public sports spending will be directed towards the support of sports programmes designed for children and juniors," reads the law.
"At least 30% of the amounts allocated from the local budget for public sports spending will be directed towards the support of sports programmes designed for children and juniors," reads the law.