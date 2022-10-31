 
     
Thirty percent of local public sports spending to go to children programmes

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Monday a law that provides for the allocation of at least 30% of the local public sports spending to support programmes designed for children and juniors.

The law supplements Article 18 (1) of Law 69/2000, so that at least 30% of the local public sports spending may be directed toward supporting sports activities and promoting a healthy lifestyle for children and juniors.

"At least 30% of the amounts allocated from the local budget for public sports spending will be directed towards the support of sports programmes designed for children and juniors," reads the law.

