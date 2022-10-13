Thirty rank-and-file volunteer reservists, close to completing training program, in Focsani

After the compulsory military training was eliminated about twenty years ago, the war in Ukraine brought back to attention the need for a minimum military training of a part of the population. These days, in eastern Focsani, 30 future reservists are being intensively trained, as part of a national basic training plan of the Ministry of National Defense (MApN).

"Following the hierarchization - assignment process, 30 rank-and-file volunteer reservists, both from Vrancea County and from other counties in the country, began almost seven weeks ago training within the 84th Data Assurance Battalion Marasti, subordinate structure to the 8th Brigade Tactical Operational Missiles Al. I. Cuza from Focsani," the head of the Recruitment Information Bureau of the Vrancea King Carol I Zonal Military Center, Daniel Carut, said for AGERPRES.

Contrary to what one might think, the volunteer reservist recruitment program is not new, and in recent years the number of volunteer reservists was even three times higher than this year, say MApN representatives, Agerpres informs.

"In the first stage, when they arrived at the unit, we had to take them from scratch in all aspects and above all to make them understand the rigors of military life, to fit into the timetable, to respect military orders, the training. The soldiers carried out tactical marches at distances of 15 - 20 kilometers, they were trained on how to use gas masks in a contaminated atmosphere, making a primer, tactical training. Now we are in the last week - that of evaluations and the general conclusion is that they were quite determined to learn, to deepen their knowledge and very motivated, in the sense that probably half of them want to stay in the system,', the commander of the 84th Data Assurance Battalion Marasti within the Operational - Tactical Missile Brigade Al. I. Cuza Focsani, lieutenant colonel Iulian Neghina, told AGERPRES.

31 people started the training course, but, proof of the fact that the army is not for everyone, one of them quit after only three days from the beginning of the training period. Out of the series of 30 soldiers who started the training course in Focsani, 13 are young women. The soldiers come from Vrancea, Arges, Hunedoara, Satu Mare, Bistrita, Bucharest, Vaslui, Olt. 12% have higher education, 12% post-secondary education, 6% with vocational education, 60% have completed high school and 10% have only graduated ten classes. 10% of the volunteer reservists declared that they did not have a job.

The youngest soldier is 19 years old, and the oldest is 49 years old.

Regardless of whether they are motivated by the financial benefits or are attracted by the military uniform or the spirit of adventure, in order to become volunteer reservists, the candidates must pass certain competitive tests, by far the most difficult being the physical test.

The fact tat the army prepares one in a different way for life is also the belief of many recruits who wanted to join the ranks of the rank-and-file volunteer reservists, whether or not they intend to stay in the army in the future.

The volunteer reservists are preparing to perform the duties they will be assigned to the units where they will arrive. Or, better said, they are preparing for war in peacetime, although they wish that this would never happen. About 30% of their training is theoretical, and the rest is practical training.

For the current year, more than 400 places are available nationally for those who want to become volunteer reservists, but MApN is also looking for professional graded soldiers for full-time jobs.

Until October 24, registrations for professional graded soldiers can still be made, those who wish can register at the headquarters of the Recruitment Information Bureau in Focsani.