This year's Romanian Navy Day celebrations move mainly online because of pandemic safety requirements

Due to the safety requirements imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Romanian Navy Day will be celebrated differently this year, with most of the events moving online, the Ministry of National Defense said in a release today.

This year's edition of the Romanian Navy Day, dedicated to the 160th anniversary of the establishment of the Romanian Navy, will see on Saturday military ships parading at sea from Constanta to Midia, between 11:30 and 13:30, while the river warships will greet the public in the Danube ports of Braila and Tulcea between 10:00 and 11:00.

The thematic contests "Sea in colors" (digital photography contest) and "What does the Romanian Navy do for you?" were launched on August 5 on the official Facebook page of the Navy, as well as the virtual projects "The history lesson","People in navy uniform" and "A marine's portrait, exchange of generations", which allow the public to interact and get to better know the marines.

The traditional open day was also held online on August 9, when the representatives of the Romanian Navy presented virtual tours in the ports of Constanta, Braila, Mangalia and Tulcea.