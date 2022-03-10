Those responsible for speculation of fuel prices to be held accountable for unfair commercial practices

Those responsible for the speculation created on Wednesday evening by the increase in prices at the pump, at the gas stations, will be responsible for unfair commercial practices, said on Thursday the Minister of Economy, Florin Spataru, in a post on his Facebook page.

"We have ordered the setting up of control teams from the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) which, today [Thursday, ed.n.] will go to check all the fuel suppliers that created panic among the consumers yesterday due to the artificial/speculative rise, in some gas stations. In addition, the checks will also cover the way in which the fuel was sold, taking into account the images that circulated in the online environment that captured people who stored gasoline or diesel, bought from the pump, in various plastic containers. The obligation of economic operators is to provide only services that do not affect the life, health or safety of consumers or their economic interests (GEO 21/1992 on consumer protection, art. 7)," the cited minister transmitted.

On Thursday morning, in Bucharest, the fuels were sold at prices between 7.43 and 9.59 RON, after the gas stations were assaulted by the drivers on Wednesday evening, afraid that fuel price will exceed 10 RON per liter as of tonight, as rumored in the public space.

Pictures of drivers buying fuel in bags, teapots, containers and demijohns, containers, and barrels have appeared on social networks.