Thousands of pilgrims worship at St Demetrius Holy Relics on Bucharest's Hill of Joy

More than 16,000 pilgrims worshiped the Holy Icons and Holy Relics, deposited in the Canopy of the Saints on the Hill of the Patriarchate, on the occasion of the Feast of Saint Demetrius the New, to be honored by the faithful, the Romanian Orthodox Church spokesman Vasile Banescu told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The feast of Saint Demetrius the New began, this year, last Saturday, and will continue until October 28, with the relics of Saint Demetrius the New, of the Holy Emperors Constantine and Elena and the Relics of the Saint Hierarch Nectarius of Aegina will be honored alongside those of Saint Hierarch Gregory Palamas, brought from Greece from the Old Metropolitan Church of Veria, told Agerpres.

By observing the tradition, the Path of the Saints procession took place on Monday with the Holy Relics of Saint Demetrius the New, the Protector of Bucharest, of Saints Emperors Constantine and Elena, of Saint Hierarch Nectarius, of Saint Hierarch Gregory Palamas, as well as with the icon of Saint Hierarch Gregory Palamas and his parents.

On Wednesday, on the Feast of the Holy Great Martyr Demetrius, the Fountain of Myrrh, the Holy Liturgy will be officiated by the Metropolitan of Veria, Naoussa and Kampania (Greece), Pantelimon, surrounded by priests and deacons, in the Great Summer Altar.

On Thursday, on the Feast of Saint Demetrius the New, the Patron Saint of Bucharest, the Holy Liturgy will be officiated, at the Great Summer Altar, by Patriarch Daniel, together with the Metropolitan of Veria, Naoussa and Kampania, Pantelimon, surrounded by hierarchs of the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church Romanians, priests and deacons.

The Holy Relics will be resettled, on Friday, in the Patriarchal Cathedral after the worship of the last pilgrim (approximately 10:00 p.m.).

Saint Demetrius was born during the reign of the Romanian-Bulgarian emperors Petru and Ionita Asan (12th-13th centuries), a few kilometers from the city of Rusciuc, in a village inhabited by Vlachs (Wallachians), Basarabov, on the Lomul river valley, of Orthodox parents who loved Christ. Saint Demetrius became a monk at a monastery in the Lom valley, not far from Basarabov.

His relics were placed in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Bucharest in July 1774. He was officially proclaimed the Patron Saint of the city of Bucharest by Metropolitan Filaret II (1792-1793), according to the information provided by the Patriarchate.