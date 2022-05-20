Thousands of wild daffodils bloom in Salasu de Sus, at foot of Retezat Mts.

Thousands of wild daffodils have bloomed these days in a meadow of approximately 20 hectares at the foot of the Retezat Mts., in the village of Salasu de Sus in the county of Hunedoara, the local authorities preparing a Daffodil Festival, dedicated to this moment.

"There are thousands of daffodils that have bloomed. The weather was suitable, so that this week we can say that we are registering a true peak of flowers. Moreover, the period of May 10-25 is recognized as being the best one for daffodils blooming in our area," the mayor of Salasu de Sus, Ioan Vlad, declared for AGERPRES on Friday.

Poiana Narciselor is located between the villages of Salasu de Sus and Nucsoara and extends on a surface of approximately 20 hectares. Access to this tourist spot can only be made via car, on a paved road, going from DN 66 Simeria-Petrosani.

The locals say that the first daffodils were brought to Salasu de Sus by a Dutch, in the year 1900. The flowers adapted to the environment and were appreciated by the locals, who protected them for their scent and special shape.

In time, daffodils extended their area in nature, close to the entry gate of the Retezat National Park, the meadow now being declared a nature reserve. The wild daffodils are smaller than regular ones and have already integrated in the spontaneous flora of Retezat.