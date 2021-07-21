 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Three medical units for severe burnt patients to be built, through World Bank program

basilica.ro
medic spital

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday that the Ministry of Health presented in the government sitting the report on the care of severe burnt patients nationwide, specifying that three such units for the severe burnt will be built in Bucharest, Timisoara and Targu Mures.

"I requested a report from the Ministry of Health regarding the capacity of the Romanian state to take care of the severe burnt. During today's Government reunion this report was presented by the Ministry of Health (...) A good sign from the report: three medical units for the severe burnt patients will be built in Bucharest, Timisoara and Targu Mures. The financing will be made through the World Bank program," the PM specified after the Government sitting, agerpres.ro confirms.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.