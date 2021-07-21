Three medical units for severe burnt patients to be built, through World Bank program

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday that the Ministry of Health presented in the government sitting the report on the care of severe burnt patients nationwide, specifying that three such units for the severe burnt will be built in Bucharest, Timisoara and Targu Mures.

"I requested a report from the Ministry of Health regarding the capacity of the Romanian state to take care of the severe burnt. During today's Government reunion this report was presented by the Ministry of Health (...) A good sign from the report: three medical units for the severe burnt patients will be built in Bucharest, Timisoara and Targu Mures. The financing will be made through the World Bank program," the PM specified after the Government sitting, agerpres.ro confirms.