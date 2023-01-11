 
     
Three-month interbank offered rate dips to 7.44 ppa on Wednesday

Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR, which is used for pricing floating rate consumer loans in RON, dipped on Wednesday to 7.44 ppa from 7.45 ppa on the previous day, the National Bank of Romania informed.

In 2022 the three-month ROBOR increased steadily from 3.02 ppa in January to a peak of 8.14 in August, from where it went gradually down to 7.56 ppa on January 3 2023.

The 6-month index that is used for pricing floating rate mortgage loans moved down to 7.71 ppa from 7.72 ppa in the previous session, and the 12-month ROBOR remained steady at 8.03 ppa. AGERPRES

