Three-month interbank offered rate hits 3.09 pct on Friday

Agerpres
BNR

Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR, which serves as benchmark for floating-rate loans in lei, climbed on Friday by 0.14 percent, reaching 3.09 percent per year, from Thursday's rate of 2.95, being the highest level of the last three years and eight months, shows data of the National Bank of Romania (BNR). 


A higher ROBOR on record was the 3.10 percent registered on September 30, 2014, shows data of the National Bank of Romania. 

According to central bank data, early this year the three-month ROBOR was 2.05 percent, whereas in the similar period last year, 22 June 2017, it was 0.83 percent. 

As regards the 6-month ROBOR that is used for pricing mortgage loans leapt to 3.16 percent, from 3.07 percent on Thursday. The 9-month ROBOR, a measure of what banks charge each other for loans, went up to 3.20 percent from 3.12 percent, while the 12-month ROBOR hit 3.27 percent, from 3.17 percent on Thursday.

