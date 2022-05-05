 
     
Three-month interbank offered rate reaches 5.16 pct per annum

ROBOR

Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR, which is used for pricing floating rate consumer loans in RON, climbed on Thursday to 5.16% per annum, from 5.01%, the value on Wednesday, according to information published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

A higher level was recorded on April 2, 2013, when it reached 5.17% per annum.

At the start of 2020, the three-month ROBOR was 3.19% per annum, and at the start of 2021 it was 1.98%.

The 6-month index, used for pricing floating rate mortgage loans rose to 5.28% per annum, from 5.24% on Monday, and the 12-month ROBOR rose to 5.36% per annum from 5.33% per annum previously.

The National Bank of Romania's Board has recently decided to increase the monetary policy interest rate to the level of 3% per annum, from 2.5% per annum and maintaining firm control on the liquidity on the currency market. AGERPRES

