Three-month ROBOR, up to 2.79 percent

pixabay.com
diverse, grafice, economie

Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR, which serves as benchmark for floating-rate loans in lei, has continued to rise on the inter-bank market, reaching 2.79 percent per year on Thursday, from 2.77 as recorded the day before, according to data of the National Bank of Romania (BNR). 


The indicator had hit a higher level on 14 October, 2014, of 2.89 percent per year, respectively. 

According to central bank data, early this year the three-month ROBOR was 2.05 percent, whereas last year it was 0.91 percent. 

As regards the 6-month ROBOR that is used for pricing mortgage loans went up to 2.92 percent from 2.89 percent, while the nine-month ROBOR - a measure of what banks charge each other for loans - inched up by 0.4 percentage points, to 2.98 percent. The 12-month ROBOR hit 3.03 percent from 3.01 percent on Wednesday.

