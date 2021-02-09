 
     
Three other cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the UK version, takees total to 59 people

coronavirus

Three other cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the UK version, have been registered in Romania.

"The Health Ministry was informed today by the National Institute of Public Health - National Center for Communicable Disease Monitoring and Control (CNSCBT) that three new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the new UK variant - genetic line B.1.1.7 have been reported," states the Health Ministry in a release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

According to the quoted source, it is about a 35-year-old woman from Bucharest, who returned to the country from the UK at the end of January, a 25-year-old woman from Cluj County, who has no history of traveling in the UK and an 80-year-old man from Covasna County, who also did not travel to that country.

To date, the CNSCBT has confirmed 59 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the new UK variant - genetic line B.1.1.7.

