Three people, company indicted for illegal dumping of hundreds of tonnes of waste

Prosecutors with the Prosecutor's Office of District 1 Court indicted three people and a company on Tuesday, because they dumped in the Arges River and buried in the soil of some gravel pits in Ilfov and Giurgiu Counties hundreds of tonnes of waste, informs a release of the Prosecutor's Office.

The illegal activity allegedly took place between 26.07.2019 - 22.10.2019, prosecutors say.The prosecutors ordered a lien of up to the amount of 6,000,000 lei on the assets of the trading company and of the administrator, in order to repair the damage caused.Police on Tuesday morning carried out searches in Bucharest and in Ilfov and Giurgiu Counties in a criminal case involving two companies and several individuals who allegedly collected, transported, dumped and buried waste in unauthorized places, causing significant environmental damage.In recent days, in the Constanta South Agigea Port, several containers of waste from the United Kingdom have been discovered and there are suspicions that they were going to be burned illegally in Ilfov County or reach the landfills around the Capital.On Sunday night, the applications that measure the air quality in Bucharest registered extremely large exceedances of the quantities of suspended particles, even 10 times the maximum allowed. Interim Minister of the Environment, Costel Alexe, announced on Monday that he had learnt from Facebook about these exceedances and not from the Environmental Protection Agency (APM) Bucharest, as it should have been normal. AGERPRES