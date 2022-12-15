Three photography exhibitions opened at Parliament Palace; photographer Stefan Toth - honored for 50 years' career

Three photographic art exhibitions, organized by the "Euro Photo Art" International Association (AIEFA) in partnership with the Foreign Policy Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and Agro Romania Summit, were opened on Thursday at the Palace of the Parliament, told Agerpres.

Entitled "Picturesque Romania", "People and Landscapes from Romania and Japan", respectively "Captured Moments", belonging to the photographer artist Stefan Toth Istvan, the exhibitions bring together over 200 large-format photographs.

"These images tell a lot more than I could express in words," said Stefan Toth Istvan at the inauguration and award ceremony, held in the "C. A. Rosetti" Hall at the Palace of Parliament.

He pointed out that the exhibitions represent the fruit of the collaboration between the International Association "Euro Photo Art", the only member of the International Association of Photographic Art recognized by UNESCO, and Summit Agro Romania, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

The Ambassador of Japan to Romania, Hiroshi Ueda, highlighted the good collaboration between Japan and Romania, which together build a solid strategic partnership.

Last year, Japan and Romania celebrated 100 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations. This year marks the first of the next 100 years and I am very pleased to celebrate the 25 years of Summit Agro Romania's existence. In addition, the two countries are currently discussing ways to transform the bilateral relationship into a strategic partnership. The economy will be a major factor in this strategic partnership and I hope that Summit Agro Romania activities will continue to contribute a lot to the strengthening of relations between Japan and Romania, especially in the agricultural sector, said the Japanese diplomat.

The Chair of the Committee for Foreign Policy of the Chamber of Deputies, Biro Rozalia, welcomed the organization of the exhibitions, appreciating that through the partnership with Summit Agro "a bridge is being built that connects culture with the economic sphere and that increases the importance of the moment beyond the dimensions of an ordinary exhibition".

"For me, photography meant creating, popularizing and learning. So in these chapters I have done a lot in the last 50 years, personal, group, national and international photographic exhibitions, awards and membership of several international organizations from all over the world. In the field of management, we promoted photographic art. In Oradea, we founded the longest-running photographic art gallery in which we opened over 600 international exhibitions. Since 2019, this gallery has also obtained the title of Exhibition Center of the International Federation of Art photography recognized by UNESCO. Learning meant a lot of organized courses, over 2,000 graduates, many of whom became great photographers in the world. It's a satisfaction," Stefan Toth told AGERPRES.

During the opening, the vice-president of the Legal Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, Ioan Cupsa, and the president of Summit Agro Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova, Patricia Maria Stirbu, the host of the event, also gave speeches.

The exhibitions can be admired until December 31.

All exhibits can be viewed on the Association's website.