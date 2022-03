President Klaus Iohannis signed accreditation decrees on Tuesday for Romania's ambassadors in Spain, Rwanda, Italy and Malta.

According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state accredited the following ambassadors: Gabriela Dancau, in the Italian Republic and the Republic of Malta, with residence in Rome; George Gabriel Bologan - in the Kingdom of Spain, and Dragos Viorel Radu Tigau - for Kenya, Burundi, Uganda and Rwanda, with residence in Nairobi, Agerpres.ro informs.