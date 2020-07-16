Three Romanian citizens, in Greece, infected with SARS-CoV-2, placed in quarantine

Three Romanian citizens in Greece, two in Thessaloniki and one in Corfu, were confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus and placed in 14-day quarantine, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reported on Thursday.

Furthermore, says the MAE release, the diplomatic mission has taken ex-officio action after an information that appeared in the Greek press about the situation of a Romanian citizen in Nafplio who, following symptoms assimilated to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, requested specialized medical assistance. According to the information provided by the embassy, the Romanian citizen is under investigation and receiving specific medical assistance in a medical facility in Athens. The Romanian Embassy in Athens is in contact with that medical unit.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Athens 00302106774035 and the Consulate General of Romania in Thessaloniki 00302310340088, their calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by call center operators, on a permanent basis. Also, Romanian citizens, who are faced with a difficult, special situation of an emergency nature, have at their disposal the emergency telephone of the Romanian diplomatic mission in the Hellenic Republic 00306978996222 and of the Consulate General of Romania in Thessaloniki 00306946049076.

The MAE recommends everybody to consult the websites: www.mae.ro/node/51914, atena.mae.ro, http://salonic.mae.ro, ec.europa.eu/consularprotection/content/travel-advice_ro and www.mae.ro