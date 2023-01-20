Tickets for 2023 edition of Enescu Festival on sale as of February 1

Individual tickets for the 2023 edition of the 'George Enescu' International Festival (August 27 - September 24) will go on sale on February 1, starting at 12.00 pm, on www.eventim.ro, told Agerpres.

According to a press release of the organizers sent to AGERPRES on Friday, a ticket costs between 35 and 250 lei.

Tickets for the series of educational concerts dedicated to children and for the concert held by the Musica Ricercata ensemble conducted by Gabriel Bebeselea on September 10, made in partnership with the Odeon Theatre, will be put on sale by the theatre.

The complete programme of the edition can be consulted at www.festivalenescu.ro.

* Under the slogan Generosity through Music, more than 3,500 invited artists, 150 soloists and 40 conductors, 41 orchestras from 16 countries and no less than nine Romanian orchestras will be present in the festival.

Among the great names of classical music returning to the programme are, among others: conductors Sir Simon Rattle, Zubin Mehta, Manfred Honeck, Paavo Jarvi, pianists Martha Argerich and Yuja Wang, cellist Gautier Capucon, violinists Renaud Capucon and Janine Jansen, or artists who will be here for the first time, such as: Alexander Krichel, Alena Baeva, Avi Avital, Aida Garifullina, Igor Levit, Kent Nagano, Hannu Lintu, Philippe Herreweghe, Augustin Hadelich and Klaus Makela.

Also, prestigious ensembles - Gewandhaus Leipzig, Liszt Chamber Orchestra, Gothenborg Symphony, Collegium Vocale Gent, Berlin Academy of American Music, Manchester Camerata - will perform for the first time.

An absolute premiere during the 26th edition of the festival will be the series of educational concerts dedicated to children, made in partnership with the Odeon Theatre.

Nine Romanian orchestras, in exceptional interpretations, are reunited, in their turn, within a new series of concerts: the Season of Romanian Orchestras.

And 'Operele in concert' [Operas in Concert - editor's note] will bring some of the most exquisite works in their first audition in Romania - Othello, by Verdi, performed by the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino Orchestra and Choir; Billy Budd, by Britten, with the 'George Enescu' Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir, conducted by Hannu Lintu; or The Fairy-Queen, by Purcell, with Les Arts Florissants.

At the same time, the music of George Enescu will be present in the 2023 edition in exquisite international interpretations, the opera Oedipe returning to the festival programme in co-production with the Bucharest National Opera, while the Symphony No. 3 in C Major, by George Enescu, will be performed by the National Orchestra of France, led by conductor Cristian Macelaru.

A project financed by the Government of Romania through the Ministry of Culture, organized by ARTEXIM, the "George Enescu" International Festival is an event held under the High Patronage of the President of Romania.