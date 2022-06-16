Timisoara City's Polytechnic Center for Innovation & Technology Transfer scoops awards at IDEA2022 International Fair

The team of Timisoara City's Polytechnic Center for Innovation and Technology Transfer (CITTP) is the winner of the special Julianna Dij Award at the 13th International Invention Exhibition and Fair IDEA 2022 which took place recently in Szolnok, Hungary.

The Timisoara academic team had 31 entries (patents, student and research projects, doctoral theses and publications) at this scientific event, winning no less than 31 gold medals and five special awards, as the international jury highly appreciated the Center's contribution to innovation and technology transfer.

"After the success registered at the end of May at the European Exhibition of Creativity and Innovation - Euroinvent in Iasi, where it swept away a host of prizes and medals, including the Grand Scientific Award and the 2022 Euroinvent Trophy, the team of the Polytechnic University of Timisoara participated in the prestigious International Invention Exhibition and Fair IDEA 2022 in Szolnok - turned on this occasion into the Central European innovation and research hub - with 31 entries (patents, student and research projects, doctoral theses and publications), achieving the remarkable performance of scooping 31 gold medals and five special awards," the Polytechnic University of Timisoara said in a release on Thursday.

The most important of the special distinctions obtained is the Julianna Dij Award won by the Polytechnic Center for Innovation and Technology Transfer. The coordinator of the team present at Szolnok was Corneliu Birtok-Baneasa, a Professor at the Polytechnic University of Timisoara responsible for innovation at CITT-UPT.

The IDEA International Invention Exhibition and Fair has been organized regularly since 1999 by the IDEA 13 Association, bringing together inventors and researchers from around the world. This year's edition was organized with the support of the Szolnok Local Council and the Hungarian Intellectual Property Office.