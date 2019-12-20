The sound of the sirens will mark, on Friday, at noon, the moment of the general strike of December 1989 and the proclamation of Timisoara as "the first free city of communism in Romania".

The revolutionaries in Timisoara maintain "the revolution was not carried through", because although many freedoms have been won, there are also desiderata that have remained unfulfilled.On December 20, 1989 the Romanian Democratic Front (FDR) was established, which launched the call for the continuation and extension of the general strike launched in the city. Around 15:00 hrs, with the establishment of the FDR and the election of the governing bodies by the demonstrators present in the Opera Square, the Romanian Revolution of December 1989 was started in Timisoara, which had as fundamental objectives the removal of Nicolae Ceausescu and his entourage from the leadership of the country, the democratization of Romania by restoring the fundamental human rights, violated by the former communist regime, judging and condemning all those who were guilty of the bloody repression of the Timisoara revolt and of supporting the Ceausescu family, as well as Romania's integration among civilized, democratic countries.About 200,000 people in Timisoara were present in the Opera Square and chanted anti-Ceausescu slogans as well as the call addressed to the whole country ''Today in Timisoara, tomorrow all over the country!''.