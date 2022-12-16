Timisoara to be awarded Melina Mercouri Prize for European Capital of Culture Programme

Timisoara mayor Dominic Fritz on Friday informed that the European Commission announced the proposal to award Melina Mercouri Prize to Timisoara, a prize worth 1.5 million euro, for the Timisoara European Capital of Culture Programme, told Agerpres.

"I am happy about this recognition from the European Commission, because this prestigious award is only given to cities that are really prepared for the year of the Capital of Culture. It is not prize that comes with the title won, but it is an award that highlights the quality of the work done. It is the prize of every Timisoara resident who believed in the Capital of Culture project and put their shoulder to this success. Next year there is our historic chance to promote Timisoara and Romania in Europe and I am convinced that 2023 will change not only the cultural life of the city, but Timisoara entirely. This award is the recognition of the efforts made by the entire team, for which I thank them," said Mayor Dominic Fritz.

In the award report, it is shown that the jury appreciates the excellent progress made by the TM2023 team in the face of major challenges.

"We were pleased to see a united team that matured and found solutions to the complex structural and legislative requirements, while protecting the initial vision with which it ran," the document says.

The team highlighted that the new local system of financing independent cultural operators is a major progress for the city, which allows for a diverse and high-quality programming. The amount of money will reach the Timisoara City Hall at the latest in March, after the official opening weekend of the Capital of Culture, February 17-19, 2023, and will be used to increase the European impact of the title for the city.