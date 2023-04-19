Tiriac Foundation launches an ITF tournament circuit in Romania

The Tiriac Foundation announced, on Wednesday, in a press release sent to AGERPRES, that in 2023 it will organize six ITF tournaments in Romania, which together with the WTA125 Tiriac Foundation Trophy from Bucharest will form its own circuit.

"The main purpose of this decision is to reposition Romania on the world tennis map. The tournaments of the Tiriac Foundation are included in the calendar of the International Tennis Federation and that of the Romanian Tennis Federation, the both representing an addition to the competitions held by the national federation,"the release reads.

The stakes of the six ITF Futures tournaments, of which three in the men's tennis circuit and three in the women's tennis circuit, accumulate 110,000 euros, each competition separately integrating prizes worth 15,000 euros and 15 ATP points and 25,000 euros and 25 ATP points, respectively, told Agerpres.

The singles main draw of the ITF Futures tournaments will consist of 32 players, while the doubles draw will include 16 teams.

The former tennis player Ion Tiriac declared that the initiative is intended to be a chance given to young Romanian players who do not have financial support to be able to participate in tournaments abroad.

The best evolution by a player in these ITF Futures women's tournaments will also be awarded a Wild Card to the WTA125 Tiriac Foundation Trophy tournament.

The WTA125 Tiriac Foundation Trophy tennis tournament will be at its second edition in September of the current year and will be awarded with prizes worth 165,000 USD and 125 WTA points.

The tennis tournaments organized by the Tiriac Foundation this year are coordinated by Cosmin Hodor, as ITF tournament project manager and WTA tournament director.