TM2023/Timis:Water Museum in Timisoara, only one in the country that operates in Art Nouveau buildings

On World Art Nouveau Day, the mayor of Timisoara, Dominic Fritz, inaugurated the Water Museum, the first in Romania that operates in Art Nouveau/industrial Secession buildings and one of the important objectives on the map of Timisoara, the European Capital of Culture.

The museum was arranged in the former water plant of the city, put into use in 1914 and which functioned until the 90s, when it entered conservation, according to agerpres.ro.

"We chose a significant period to make this opening: the first Water Plant of Timisoara where the museum now operates was also inaugurated in June, but 109 years ago. It is a superb complex of Art Nouveau buildings that belong to the first chief architect of Timisoara , Szekely Laszlo, the one who left his mark on the way Timisoara looks, of which we are still so proud today. On World Art Nouveau Day, in the year of the Cultural Capital, we are opening a new cultural space to the community", says Mayor Dominic Fritz, in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Saturday.

Three of the old buildings were restored and a pavilion was built that can have different cultural or social functions: exhibition space, debate space, meeting place for the people of the neighborhood. The investment was made by the city's water company, AQUATIM.

Now, through a project part of the National Cultural Program "Timişoara - European Capital of Culture in 2023", financed by the Grow Timişoara 2023 program, run by the Project Center of the Municipality of Timişoara, with amounts allocated from the state budget, through budget of the Ministry of Culture, the Museum will host a series of cultural activities throughout this year and will have a fixed visiting schedule.

The Water Museum is one of the legacies of the European Capital of Culture.

Timisoara has a long tradition of industrial premieres that have made the city on the Bega a pole of innovation and creativity, since the end of the 19th century - the first city in Europe with public street lighting (1884), the first horse-drawn tram line from South-Eastern Europe (1869), the first hydroelectric plant on the inland rivers on the current territory of Romania (1910), the first wastewater treatment station on the current territory of Romania (1912).