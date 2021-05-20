TNB calls recently deceased actor Dichiseanu great stage performer, wonderful colleague

Ion Dichiseanu was a great stage performer and a wonderful colleague, the I.L. Caragiale National Theatre House (TNB) says in a message of condolence at the death of the great actor.

"The actor Ion Dichiseanu passed away at the age of 87. At the National Theatre he was a stage presence in the cast of 'Caruta cu paiate' (A Cart full of Harelquins), directed by Mihai Berechet, which was staged between 1978 and 1990! We will always remember him as a great stage performer and a wonderful colleague. Farewell, Pierre Vaillant! May God rest him!," reads the TNB message posted on its Facebook page.

Dichiseanu died on Thursday at the Floreasca Emergency Hospital, where he had been hospitalised for several months.