To run for Romania's presidency hasn't crossed my mind yet, PM Ciolacu says

The leader of the Social Democratic Party - PSD, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Thursday night at the Romania TV private broadcaster that he has not yet thought of running for Romania's presidency, but stressed that if the PSD loses the European Parliament elections, he will resign from the party's leadership.

When asked if the scandal regarding the title of revolutionary that targets him and which he rejects could be an attack in the perspective of his candidacy for the presidency, Ciolacu said: "At the moment it has not crossed my mind to run. The most important elections are the first - the European Parliament elections".

Ciolacu reminded that if PSD loses the elections, he will resign the next day from the position of party leader.

"Once you lose the elections, you're gone. It's a golden rule in politics, you can't get rid of it. You postpone it for another month or two, but in the end you'll still get there. (...) I'm firmly convinced that we will be in the first place in the European Parliament as well. (...) We have to grow up, politically, too. We must assume things. I am one of the people who assumes things," Ciolacu added.