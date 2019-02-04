Toader announces having sent to President Iohannis three appointment proposals for DIICOT leading positions

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced on Tuesday that he sent to President Klaus the proposals for the three leadership positions within the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

"I sent to President Klaus Iohannis the following three appointment proposals: Doru-Gabriel Stoica for the prosecutor-in-chief office of the Section for combating organised crime and terrorism within the DIICOT, Bogdan Felician Voicu for the prosecutor-in-chief office of the Section for combating drug trafficking within the DIICOT and Alina Albu for the prosecutor-in-chief office of the Section for combating organised crime," Toader wrote on his Facebook page.On 28 January, the Prosecutors' Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) issued a positive opinion regarding the three candidates proposed by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader for the leadership positions within the DIICOT.