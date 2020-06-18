Top court president demands public release of magistrates' retirement benefits share of total special pensions

In a public message this Thursday, president of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) Alina Corbu asks the initiators of the legislative amendments regarding the taxation of pensions to publicly release the share the pensions of former magistrates represent of the total public service and special pensions.

Corbu references a message she issued in late January, where she red-flagged the tendency of the other state powers to treat justice as a second-rank branch of the state power, one that must be "put in its place" and is easily turned into a target for public disapproval.

"Just a few months after that moment, I see this state of affairs has worsened amid the unconcealed appetite of multiple representatives of the Romanian state, particularly from the legislature, for turning the judiciary but also the Constitutional Court into either the 'usual suspects' as the sole result of masking and perpetuating systemic dysfunctions that concern the protection of fundamental rights of Romanian citizens, or in the 'public enemy' that must be subdued in order to improve the public image of other branches of the state power, as is the case these days with the public messages sent by representatives of the legislative power," says the top court president.

Under these circumstances, Corbu invites the other powers of the state to "loyal cooperation and, particularly, to sincerity", as an indispensable prerequisite for the latter, and calls on the society to keep the balance in the public discourse and stay open to the arguments of all the parties involved.