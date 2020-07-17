Total assets held by privately-managed pension funds at 62.5 bln lei as of end-March

Total assets held by Romania's privately-managed pension system stood at 62.55 billion lei (12.96 billion euros) as of March 31, 2020, up 17.56 percent YoY; private pensions accounted for 5.83 percent of GDP, shows data released by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) on Friday.

The total net assets held by privately-managed pension funds (Pillar II) amounted to 60.14 billion lei (12.46 billion euros), having advanced by an annual rate of 17.76 pct.

There were 7.53 million participants registered in the privately-managed pension system as of March 31, 2020, by 0.84 percent more than at the end of 2019.

The average monthly contribution of a Pillar II participant was 199.76 lei, and the average account value in the privately-managed pension system was 8,114 lei.

Payments to participants from the net personal assets in Q1 2020 totaled 37.83 million lei for 2,823 participants and beneficiaries.

As of the same date, net assets held by the optional pension system (Pillar III) totaled 2.38 billion lei (490 million euros), up 11.87 pct annually, shows ASF data.

As of end-March 2020 there were 510,112 contributors to the optional pension scheme, by 1.79 percent more than at the end of 2019. The average monthly contribution of a Pillar III participant was 141.63 lei.

According to ASF data, as of end-March, the average account value of an optional pension plan was of 5,067 lei.

Payments performed in Q1 2020 from the net personal assets to the participants totaled 20.15 million lei to 1,992 contributors and beneficiaries.

ASF is tasked with regulating and supervising the insurance, private pensions and capital markets, contributing to strengthening the integrated operating framework of the three sectors which total over 10 million participants.