Total compensation package worth 50 ml euro for Romanian farmers (PM Ciuca)

Romanian farmers will receive a total of compensation package of 50 million euros, to cover for the losses suffered amid the surge in grain imports from Ukraine, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday.

The European Commission proposes the grant of a second compensation installment for Romanian farmers, estimated at approximately 30 million euros, Ciuca said at the beginning of the government meeting. This money adds to the amounts approved by government decision, so that Romanian farmers will receive a total of 50 million euros.

Agriculture Minister Petre Daea added that Romania's approach was "correct" and "efficient" from an institutional and legislative point of view in its demarche to obtain EU support for the farmers affected by Ukrainian imports. He mentioned that the Romanian authorities have prepared the regulatory act for the implementation of the second form of financial support for farmers, as soon as the decision is published in the Official Journal of the European Union. AGERPRES