Total freight traffic between Constanta Port and Serbia almost 5 million tonnes in H1

Manager General of the National Company Maritime Ports Administration Constanta (CNAPM) Daniela Serban on Thursday stated in Belgrade, where she attended the 13th edition of the Constanta Port Days, that the total freight traffic this year between the Constanta Port and Serbia reached almost 5 million tonnes, informs CNAPM Constanta.

The Manager General of the CNAPM said at the symposium dedicated to the 13th edition of the Open Gates Day that the potential freight traffic between the Constanta Port and Serbia is proved by the data recorded in the first half of this year, when the total freight traffic between the two regions doubled."Last year, in the first half, the total freight traffic between the Constanta Port and the Danube ports in Serbia reached almost 2 million tonnes, while at the end of the first half of 2019 it exceeded 4.6 million tonnes. The freight from Serbia that transited the Constanta Port went to: Italy, Spain, Russia, the Netherlands, Tunisia, Lebanon, Egypt, South Korea, Jordan, Georgia and Turkey, with the grains being the most significant, plus the sold fields and fertilizers or equipment," said Daniela Serban.The event in the Constanta Port seems to be very interesting for the Serbian businessmen, with more than 240 delegates of the relevant companies of the Serbian ports Novi Sad, Belgrad, Batka Palanka, Smederevo, Prahovo, Bogojevo and also Vukovar, in Croatia, and diplomats participating.Attending the event was also Romanian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Oana Cristina Popa, who recommended for this event to continue to directly promote the Constanta Port, for it significantly contributes to the improvement and increase in the Romanian-Serbian trade relations, in general.On the same occasion, the trade partners underscored the importance of the Danube for the two countries, Serbia's foreign trade through river transportation recording a growth of 30 per cent, which signifies a doubling of the traffic on the river in the past five years.