Total number of measles cases - 19,756

A number of 55 new measles cases were registered in Romania last week, with the total number of illnesses reaching 19,756, announces the National Center for the Monitoring and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

According to the INSP website, the total number of cases confirmed with measles in Romania reported until April 10 is 19,756, of which 64 deaths.

Between 6 and 10 April, 55 new confirmed cases were reported in 7 counties: Satu Mare - 29; Suceava - 15; Brasov - 7; Bihor, Iasi, Neamt and Vrancea - 1 each.

The measles cases reported weekly had their onset 2 to 4 weeks ago. The confirmation and classification of a case takes an average of three weeks, says the INSP.

Measles is an infectious disease that often leads to complications.

