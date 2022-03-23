Tourism returning to normal after two years of pandemic

Tourism is recovering, after two years of pandemic, in the context in which the number of those who booked this year is approaching the level of 2019, reads a release of the National Association of Travel Agencies (ANAT) sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

Events in Ukraine affected bookings in late February and early March, but tourists realized that this was a non-Romanian conflict and that it was time to live a normal life."The fact that Romania has completely removed the restrictions since March 9 has greatly contributed to the increase in tourist demand. Tourists are opting for both foreign destinations and Romania, which they consider a safe destination. In fact, we all know, including Ukrainian refugees were very well received and felt safe in our country and the ANAT team contributed to their support," underlines Dumitru Luca, ANAT president.At present, in Romania, vacations can be carried out without problems, the restrictions being eliminated both for domestic tourism and for Romanians returning from other countries or for foreigners arriving in our country. More and more countries have given up or are about to drop their restrictions altogether, such as France, Spain, Italy (as of April 1), Greece, the United Kingdom, Israel and Jordan.Tourists can still enjoy special offers, such as early booking type, until March 31. As usual, these offers are promoted for hotels in Turkey, Greece, Egypt, Bulgaria, Spain, Malta, Cyprus but also on the Romanian coast.Planes fly normally to Egypt, the United Arab Emirates or to exotic destinations such as Zanzibar, the Maldives, the Dominican Republic or Sri Lanka.