TourMin Trif says over 70pct of bed places at Black Sea establishments sold for summer

Tourism Minister Bogdan Trif said on Wednesday, at the opening of the new summer season in Constanta, that there are chances of record sales in terms of beds places at Black Sea coast tourist accommodation establishments.

"This year was another successful season opening. I was at Vama Veche as usual, and I can say that there was a record number of tourists and, as we know, this year we will continue to give out holiday vouchers. I have learned from representatives of the Romanian Tourism Federation (FPTR) that so far over 70 percent of the bed places are sold for this summer, which makes it a record," said Trif at a joint news conference with representatives of tourism employers' associations, agerpres.ro informs.

FPTR First Deputy Chairman Nicolae Bucovala announced that this year the number of tourists who chose to spend Easter holiday at the seaside doubled from the previous year.

"There were 40,000 holidaymakers at the seaside, and last year we recorded 20,000. Today we have tourists again. The problems of the seaside and the Danube Delta have largely been resolved; if we consider taxation, we are well and we are very pleased. We will discuss with the Minister these days the labour shortage at the seaside and the employment costs per person. We have some solutions; we will put forth proposals and hope that summer season 2020 will find us with all the problems solved," said Bucovala.

Trif announced that during the summer season two inspection teams from the Ministry of Tourism will operate at the seaside for preventive and remedial activities.