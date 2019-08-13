TourMin Trif signs contract for recreational port on Borcea arm worth 86.5 million lei

Tourism Minister Bogdan Trif signed on Tuesday a funding contract for the construction of a recreational port on the Borcea arm of the Danube, within the project called "Tourist development of Borcea-Calarasi Arm," a release of the relevant ministry sent to AGERPRES informs.

The project will be carried out in the next 45 months and also stipulates the construction of an administrative construction and a building with commercial spaces and two conference rooms.

"The investments in tourism are part of the governing programme and these are priorities for the development of the tourism sector of our country. Today, we are talking about an ambitious project, a recreational port in Calarasi County, with a total area of 2.45 hectares, which involves creating a capacity for 250 medium and small boats, docks, port platforms, but also protection dams against floods. The value of the project is 86.5 million lei, out of which the Ministry of Tourism will provide financing of 70 percent of the basic investment, amounting to almost 52 million lei, the rest being provided by the Calarasi County Council," Minister Trif stated.

According to the quoted source, the Tourism Minister voiced his satisfaction that the local authorities understood the importance of infrastructure and they support the development of investments in the area.

"I am glad to see that local authorities understood the importance of developing the tourist infrastructure, but also the increase of this area's attractiveness, taking into account that the most spectacular section of the Danube is on our country's territory. In the beginning of May, I attended the inauguration of the night installation that features the highest rock sculpture in Europe, the Face of Decebalus. It was necessary for this statue to be illuminated in order to increase its attractiveness in that area. Now, it is the turn of the local authorities in Calarasi to realize the recreational tourist port. It must be said, once again, that the governmental measures are meant to stimulate the tourism industry in Romania, and the investments are even more necessary for the development of the tourism infrastructure in our country," Tourism Minister Bogdan Trif stated.

The "Tourist development of the Borcea-Calarasi Arm" project also stipulates the construction of a boat repair shop, with a pivoting crane for lifting boats, a water launch ramp, a floating bridge system, a vertical pillar for sliding the floating assembly and a parking platform for 167 spots, of which 6 places for people with disabilities.