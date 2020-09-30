 
     
Trade Register: Over 32,000 companies deregistered in first 8 months

AGERPRES
registrul comertului

The number of companies deregistered nationwide decreased by 59.03% in the first eight months of 2020 compared to the same period of last year, to 32,255 deregistrations, according to statistics from the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most deregistrations were recorded in Bucharest - 5,076 (44.05% less than in January-August 2019) and in the counties of Cluj - 1,491 (minus 49.63%), Constanta - 1,428 (minus 35.47%) and Timis - 1,330 (minus 46.63%).

At the other end, the least deregistrations were recorded in Ialomita - 209 (down 63.72% compared to the same period in 2019), Covasna - 225 (minus 63.18%) and Calarasi - 256 (minus 68, 63%).

In the first eight months of 2020, there were no increases in the number of deregistrations in any county, while the most significant decreases were recorded in the counties of Olt (minus 76.75%), Gorj (minus 76.66%) and Maramures (74.90%).

By fields of activity, the highest number of deregistrations was recorded in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 8,693 (minus 63.03% compared to January-August 2019), construction - 3,023 (minus 59%) and professional, scientific and technical activities - 2,709 (minus 55.36%).

In August 2020, as many as 4,173 deregistrations were registered, most of them in Bucharest (747) and in the counties of Constanta (207), Ilfov (180) and Brasov (165).

