Trade turnover rose by 5.3pct January through March (gross series)

The turnover in the wholesale trade, except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased, in nominal terms, in the first five months of the year, both as a gross series and as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, by 5.3% and 8%, respectively, compared to the similar period last year, told Agerpres.

According to the data of the National Institute of Statistics, published on Friday, on a gross basis, the advance of trade business was generated by the growth of intermediation activities in the wholesale trade (+25%), the wholesale trade of IT and telecommunications equipment (+16.7%), the wholesale trade of other machines, equipment and supplies (+16%), the wholesale trade of consumer goods, other than food (+10.4%), wholesale trade of food products, beverages and tobacco (+6.9%), wholesale trade of raw agricultural products and live animals (+3.5%) and non-specialized wholesale trade (+2.4%). Specialized wholesale of other products decreased by 6.1%.

In May compared to April, the turnover of the wholesale trade (excluding the trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, increased, in nominal terms, as a whole, by 13.1%, due to the advance of the turnover of the wholesale trade of other machines, equipment and supplies (+24.6%), the non-specialized wholesale trade (+20.7%), the specialized wholesale trade of other products (+18.5%), the trade with wholesale of consumer goods, other than food (+13.6%), wholesale of food products, beverages and tobacco (+13.5%), wholesale intermediary activities (+13.4%) and wholesale of IT and telecommunications equipment (+5.8%). Wholesale trade of raw agricultural products and live animals decreased by 3.4%.

The turnover in the wholesale trade (with the exception of trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, in May 2023, compared to the previous month, increased, in nominal terms, as a whole, by 4.2%.

In May 2023 compared to May 2022, the turnover of the wholesale trade (excluding the trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, increased in nominal terms overall by 6.9%, due to the increase of the turnover of the wholesale trade of raw agricultural products and live animals (+31%), wholesale intermediary activities (+20.1%), wholesale trade of of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+19.6%), wholesale trade of consumer goods other than food (+12.7%), wholesale trade of IT and telecommunications equipment (+12.5%), non-specialized wholesale trade (+3.2%) and wholesale trade of food, beverages and tobacco (+2.6%). Specialized wholesale of other products decreased by 7.7%.

On a series adjusted depending on the number of working days and seasonality, in May 2023, compared to May 2022, trade business increased, in nominal terms, as a whole, by 7.2%.