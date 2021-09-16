Trade unions to challenge normative acts forcing education staff get tested at their own expense

The Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education and the "Spiru Haret" Federation of Trade Unions in Education inform that they are to sue the state if the employees in education are forced to get tested for Covid-19 at their own expense.

"The Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education and the "Spiru Haret" Federation of Trade Unions in Education, which are representative for the pre-university education sector, warn the government that they will challenge in court the normative acts saying that the staff in education must get tested for COVID-19 at their own expense," reads a press release of the two unionist organizations.

The Labour Code says that: "The measures regarding the security and health at the workplace cannot attract, under any circumstances, financial obligations for the employees., Agerpres informs.

They also said that, if the Executive observed its objective and, through public campaigns, determined 70pct of the Romanian population to get the vaccine, then Romania would have reached the mass immunisation stage by now and there would be no 4th wave of the pandemic.