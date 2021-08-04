 
     
Traditional Roma crafts fair Friday to Sunday at Peasants' Museum

The Romanian National Peasants' Museum will host a fair of Roma traditional crafts Friday, August 6, to Sunday, August 8.

"Throughout the three days, Roma craftsmen will expose their own handicrafts for the general public, traditional Roma costumes and will perform work demonstrations during the event. Also, an exhibition of photos with Roma personalities will be organized and a book stand will be arranged with the publications presented at the CNCR Publishing House," MNTR informs on Wednesday, through a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Organized by the National Cultural Centre for Roma - Romano Kher, through the Association of Traditional Roma Craftsmen and Traders, the event is primarily aimed at promoting the Roma culture, traditional crafts and the Roma art, Agerpres informs..

