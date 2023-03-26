Train conductor dies following Galati shunting accident, another three injured

The conductor of a passenger train that was involved on Saturday in an accident in the Galati railway station - a 53-year old woman - died at the hospital after suffering multiple cardiorespiratory arrests, national railway operator CFR Calatori informed on Saturday evening.

"The ambulance crew that responded to the scene initially managed to stabilize her on the railway platform and on the way to the hospital, but she then succumbed to a new cardiorespiratory arrest that occurred at the hospital. CFR Calatori offers condolences and will provide full support to the bereaved family," the company said in a statement.

On March 25, at 19:19, during maneuvers to attach the engine to the Regio 7576 train that was supposed to depart for Marasesti, the engine rammed into the first car, causing it to recoil about 80 metres. Four people were injured following the impact: the mechanic, the conductor, the trainmaster and a passenger. The engine and the train car were also damaged, CFR Calatori announced, according to agerpres.ro.

Railway police say the accident occurred due to the failure of the engine's braking system. This is the second serious rail accident in less than two weeks, after that occurred on March 13 near Rosiorii de Vede.

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Sorin Grindeanu sent his condolences to the family of the killed conductor, announcing also that given that this is the second railway accident in a very short time, he ordered CFR Calatori "to urgently proceed to the technical check of the rolling stock in use".

"In my capacity as Transport Minister, I ordered a series of measures aimed at increasing the safety of passengers, but also of CFR Calatori personnel. I also want the technical standards in the railway system to be always ensured at the best parameters so that such tragedies do not happen again," Grindeanu wrote on Facebook.